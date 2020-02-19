Report: Greg Robinson in custody after drug possession arrest in Texas

Tackle Greg Robinson is set for free agency in March, but anyone thinking about signing him may decide to wait on word of his legal situation.

TMZ Sports reports that Robinson was arrested on Monday. The arrest came when Robinson was stopped at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas. He was taken into custody after marijuana was found in his vehicle.

Robinson remains in custody and is reportedly facing a charge of possession with the intent to distribute.

Robinson was the second overall pick of the 2014 draft by the Rams, but didn’t pan out as hoped for his first club. He spent time with the Lions before joining the Browns in 2018. He started 22 games the last two years, but Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports the team told him earlier in the offseason that they wouldn’t be re-signing him.