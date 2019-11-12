Report: There is 'great skepticism' teams will pay up for Mookie Betts

The No. 1 Red Sox offseason storyline to keep tabs on this winter is their difficult situation with Mookie Betts.

Betts will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season if he and the Red Sox fail to agree on a contract extension before then. With Boston looking to shed payroll and J.D. Martinez opting into his contract, there's plenty of speculation the superstar right fielder could be traded for a package of top prospects.

But according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, there's some doubt that teams interested in Betts will be willing to giving up the farm for one year of the 2018 American League MVP.

While Red Sox will likely gauge the trade market for Mookie Betts this winter, there's great skepticism any interested team will trade a package of great prospects and pay about $28M for 1 year even for a superstar such as Betts. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2019

Needless to say, new Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has his work cut out for him.

That work begins this week at the GM meetings in Arizona, where Bloom and the rest of the Red Sox brass aims to get some clarity on which direction the organization is heading for 2020 and beyond. That process, of course, begins with Betts.

