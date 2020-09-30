Report: Gov. Andrew Cuomo to tour Bills Stadium, discuss return of fans

One day after the Buffalo Bills said fore the “foreseeable future” fans would not be attending the team’s home games, there could be a potentially more positive update.

According to USA TODAY, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he plans to take a tour of Bills Stadium in Orchard Park and meet with the team to discuss the possibility of fans returning to stands sooner rather than later.

Cuomo also reportedly spoke with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on the matter.

A set date for the reported tour was not mentioned, but the timing of it, right after the Bills released their Tuesday statement which mentioned that the team was working with the New York State Department of Health on the matter, is interesting.

