REPORT: Goshen set to hire new football coach Hecklinski pending board approval

Jan. 3—GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools announced that Joseph Hecklinski will be the new head football coach of the RedHawks, pending school board approval Monday.

Hecklinski would bring Division I coaching experience with him to Goshen, serving as Ball State's recruiting coordinator and running backs coach this past season. His time with the Cardinals has also seen him serve roles as an assistant coach in 2019 and the quarterbacks coach in 2020.

School officials stated in a press release that Hecklinski's "skills in talent acquisition and development will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success of the Goshen football program."

Stops at Butler (2017-18), Marian (2015-16) and Manchester (2014) are also present on his coaching profile.

Hecklinski knows Michiana football as well, playing quarterback on the St. Joseph football team that went to state in 2007. He then went on to win an NAIA championship with Marian University as the quarterback of the Knights title team in 2012.

"This successful playing career provides him with a unique perspective and understanding of the game, which will undoubtedly resonate with the Goshen student-athletes under his guidance," the press release stated.

Pending approval Monday, Hecklinski will be the latest name of RedHawk coaches trying to resurrect the program following seven consecutive seasons below .500. He'll replace Goshen graduate Tom Wogomon who served as the RedHawks coach the last two season before retiring at the seasons end.

Hecklinski also holds an educator license and a double major in mathematics and secondary education and a minor in economics, meaning he could serve as an educator in the school as well.

His wife Sarah and newborn son will be also moving with Hecklinski to the area, per the release.

