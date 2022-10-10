The NFL playing surface at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may be a hot mess in the opinion of some, but the naming rights for the venue are a hot commodity.

David Ornstein of TheAthletic.com reports that Google and Tottenham “are in meaningful talks” regarding the naming rights to the 62,580-seat facility.

Google, which is the new presenting sponsor of PFT Live, would get plenty of mileage from such an arrangement. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts matches for the Premier League and Champions League, along with annual NFL games. A franchise eventually could be place there.

On Sunday, the Giants and Packers played there. The prior Sunday, the Vikings faced the Saints.

Google owns YouTube, which is one of the potential destinations for the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package.

Report: Google in talks to buy naming rights to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk