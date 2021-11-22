Report: There are a good number of Bears players who want Matt Nagy fired

The Chicago Bears have never fired a head coach midseason in their 101-year history. But we’re approaching a breaking point at the midway point of the season, where it’s becoming more and more likely that tradition comes to an end with Matt Nagy.

Chicago has lost five straight games for the second straight season, and not only are fans fed up but Bears players are voicing their frustrations as the losses continue to mount. But it sounds like frustrations are boiling over into a desire for Nagy to be canned.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there are “an overwhelming number” of Bears players who want Nagy fired. And considering Schultz has a podcast with Bears receiver Allen Robinson, it’s hard not to assume that Robinson is the source.

“He lost some of the locker room last season,” another source told Schultz, “but now it’s gone.”

An overwhelming number of #Bears’ players want Matt Nagy gone, league sources say. “He lost some of the locker room last season, but now it’s gone,” one source adds. One key holdup: No HC in the 101-year franchise history has ever been let go during the season. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 22, 2021

At this point, there’s little doubt that Nagy will be gone after this season, although general manager Ryan Pace’s future is less clear. And it’s true that ownership has never fired a head coach midseason.

But if the Bears, who have lost five straight games, manage to find a way to deliver the winless Lions their first victory of the season, there’s a chance everything will completely spiral out of control.

At that point, Chicago will have lost six games with the Cardinals and Packers on deck. And if the Bears can’t beat the teams they’re supposed, how are they supposed to compete with NFC playoff-bound squads?

