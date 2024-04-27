Report: Gonzaga reserve forward Pavle Stosic enters transfer portal

Apr. 26—Pavle Stosic, who played limited minutes last season in Gonzaga's deep frontcourt rotation, has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Serbian native is the first GU scholarship player in the portal this offseason. He joins walk-on wing Colby Brooks in the portal, which closes Wednesday.

Stosic was a late addition last September after Alex Toohey and Marcus Adams Jr. left Gonzaga's roster. Stosic played just 46 minutes in 14 appearances off the bench. He scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Stosic was 11th among 12 Zags that saw time last season, between walk-on guard Joe Few's 61 minutes and Brooks' 40.

"Lots of fun memories made with these guys," Stosic posted on Instagram two weeks ago with five pictures from GU's 28-7 season that ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Purdue.

Gonzaga's four-man frontcourt, which included first-team All-West Coast Conference selections Graham Ike and Anton Watson, starter Ben Gregg and WCC All-Freshman Team selection Braden Huff, combined to average 92.6 minutes per game, led by Watson's 31.4.

Watson is out of eligibility after a five-year run, but the Zags added 6-7 Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, who submitted his name for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Ajayi was first-team All-WCC in his lone season with the Waves.

Stosic played professionally for Casademont Zaragoza and CB Peñas Huesca in Spain prior to joining the Zags. He also played for Serbia's U18 team at the FIBA European Challengers tournament. He averaged 6.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 20 minutes per game.