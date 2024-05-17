Report: Golfer Scottie Scheffler detained by Louisville police at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer and the winner of the 2024 Masters tournament, was handcuffed and detained by police in Louisville on Friday morning, according to a report by ESPN.

Scheffler reportedly attempted to drive past a police officer to get into Valhalla Golf Club before the start of Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship.

Scheffler shot a 4-under-par 67 in Thursday’s opening round and was tied for 12th place in the 156-player field.

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Scheffler turned to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, 5-10 feet away, and said, "Can you help me?" Darlington, said the officer came back to him, he identified himself as a media member, and the officer said, "There's nothing you can do. He's going to jail."



Darlington said Scheffler… — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) May 17, 2024

The start of Friday’s second round was delayed after a pedestrian was killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club. ESPN reported that Scheffler tried to drive around the crash scene on a median, ignoring police instructions to stop.

Play was originally scheduled to get underway at 7:15 a.m. but was delayed till 8:35 a.m. because of the accident.

Scheffler was originally scheduled to tee off at 8:48 a.m. but the delay moved his starting time to 10:08 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Scottie Scheffler lines up a shot on the 18th green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville on Thursday. Scheffler, the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer, was reportedly detained by police in handcuffs while attempting to enter Valhalla on Friday morning.

Second round of 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville delayed after pedestrian death

Xander Schauffele steals show as Valhalla crowds flock to see Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

2024 PGA Championship: Leaderboard, live updates, tee times from Louisville

Who should you bet on for 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville? 5 picks we like at Valhalla.