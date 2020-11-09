Report: Golden State Warriors owners may force front office to draft LaMelo Ball in 2020 N
While the Warriors’ front office may not be sold on LaMelo Ball, the choice may not be entirely in their hands in Nov. 18’s draft. A recent report from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman indicated that the franchise’s owners may force the front office’s hand into selecting Ball. A source told Bleacher Report there is a rumor circulating that Warriors ownership could pressure the front office to select Ball if Wiseman is gone, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman. Another source close to Golden State indicates there are both pro-Ball and anti-Ball voices inside the front office, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman