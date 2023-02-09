Report: Golden State Warriors effectively trade James Wiseman for a Gary Payton II reunion

The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a series of deals that nets them a reunion with defensive-minded guard Gary Payton II, per multiple reports.

The Atlanta Hawks will reportedly receive Saddiq Bey from the Pistons as part of a three-team transaction.

Golden State received five second-round picks from Atlanta and reserve forward Kevin Knox from Detroit, all which will be rerouted to Portland for Payton in a separate deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Payton was an invaluable member of last season's championship team in Golden State. His swift return from a fractured elbow in the playoffs helped shift the tide against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Payton spurned the Warriors for a more lucrative three-year, $26 million contract from the Blazers in free agency. A core muscle injury prevented Payton from making his Portland debut until January. He has struggled to secure a role since, averaging just 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17 minutes for the Blazers. Golden State is confident it can revive Payton's value as a defender on the team's shooting-heavy roster.

Wiseman played 60 games in three seasons for the Warriors since they drafted him second overall in 2020. He suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his right knee 39 games into his rookie year. A series of setbacks cost him the entire 2021-22 campaign. An ankle injury and general inconsistencies in his ability to impact games on either end of the floor led Golden State to sour on his contributions to their title defense.

Wiseman averaged 9.9 points (62.8 FG%) and 3.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes per game in his limited action. The Pistons will hope he can develop along with their backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, akin to their plan in acquiring fellow recent No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III from the Sacramento Kings at last season's trade deadline. How Detroit plans to juggle Wiseman, Bagley, rookie Jalen Duren and third-year big man Isaiah Stewart in its frontcourt remains to be seen, but more bites at the apple is the philosophy.

Knox, a lottery pick by the New York Knicks in 2018, was averaging 5.6 points (47/37/79 shooting splits) and 2.6 rebounds in 14.1 minutes off the bench for the Pistons this season. The Blazers own a $3 million option on Knox's contract for next season. Wiseman is owed $12.1 million from the Pistons next season.

Bey averaged 14.5 points (40/36/84 shooting splits), 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists in 30 minutes per game in two-plus seasons with the Pistons. He was a promising contributor and appeared to be part of their developing core, but Detroit instead opted for the higher ceiling of Wiseman's untapped potential. Now, the Hawks will attempt to fully tap into Bey's promise as a 6-foot-7 wing with the ability to shoot and defend.