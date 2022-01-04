Report: GM Ryan Pace expected to remain with Bears organization

We’re just one week away from the start of the Chicago Bears offseason, which is going to feature some big changes. The most prominent is Matt Nagy’s impending firing. But there are also questions about the rest of the front office.

General manager Ryan Pace’s future isn’t set in stone, and there have been reports about a restructure in the front office, which could include a new role for President/CEO Ted Phillips.

According to Hub Arkush, it doesn’t sound like Pace is going anywhere as he’s expected to remain with the Bears organization. But whether he’s still the GM remains to be seen.

“What I’ve heard from several good sources is that Ryan is probably going to be remaining with the organization (in some capacity),” Arkush told 670 the Score. “…It’s better than 50-50 that Ryan Pace sticks around.”

This lines up with previous reports that have indicated the Bears were doing their homework on potential GM replacements for Pace. But even if Pace is out as GM, it doesn’t mean he’s out of the Bears organization entirely, as Chairman George McCaskey is quite fond of Pace.

