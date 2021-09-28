Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard injured his knee on his fourth quarter touchdown catch against the Rams on Sunday. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said at his news conference Monday that Bernard still was being evaluated but seemed confident postgame that Bernard had avoided a major injury.

Indeed, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Bernard is day to day with an MCL sprain.

Bernard played 33 offensive snaps, the most of his Bucs’ career. It was seven more than Leonard Fournette and 21 more than Ronald Jones as the Bucs trailed for much of the game.

Bernard, 29, has 13 touches — all receptions — for 79 yards and one touchdown in three games with the team. He signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason after eight years with the Bengals.

Report: Giovani Bernard day to day with MCL sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk