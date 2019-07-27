Report: Giants WR Golden Tate appealing 4-game suspension

Giants WR Golden Tate is appealing his 4-game league suspension. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate thinks he has a legitimate chance at appealing his four-game suspension for violating the league’s Performance-Enhancing Substance policy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Giants’ WR Golden Tate is appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhacing Substance policy and believes he has legitimate case, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a statement posted to this Twitter, Tate says he discovered a fertility treatment he was prescribed contained an ingredient banned by the NFL, to which he immediately notified the Independent Administrator of the league’s policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

“Per NFL protocol, an initial suspension was imminent, but myself and the Giants organization are confident in the facts, and eagerly await my appeal to put this behind us,” a portion of his statement read.

This is just the latest in a series of woes to the Giants’ wide receiver core. On the first day of training camp on Thursday, Corey Coleman tore his ACL. Sterling Shepard, who signed a four-year, $41 million contract extension with the Giants in April, fractured his thumb Thursday as well. The 26-year-old will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis, according to a statement from the team.

Story continues

The X-ray on Sterling Shepard’s thumb revealed a fracture. Shepard will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. — New York Giants (@Giants) July 25, 2019

Last year, Tate caught 74 passes for 795 yards and four touchdowns with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl champion will be allowed to train as he waits a verdict on his appeal. Should his appeal be upheld and Tate is ordered to serve the suspension, he would not be authorized to practice or enter the team’s facilities.

More from Yahoo Sports: