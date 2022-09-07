Report: Giants WR Darius Slayton accepts pay cut

Dan Benton
·1 min read

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton spent the summer uncertain about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors and admitted he wouldn’t have been surprised had he end up cut.

None of those things happened, but Slayton was absent from practice on Tuesday. The Giants said he was excused, but it still raised some eyebrows.

Whatever the reason for Slayton’s absence was, he’ll be back on Wednesday having accepted a pay cut to remain with the team.

More to come…

