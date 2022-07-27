Report: Giants working out OL Tyree St. Louis

The New York Giants continue to work out free agents in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough. This week, as camp opens, they are concentrating on offensive tackles.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Giants hosted offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis, most recently of the USFL.

Big Blue is confident they have their starting tackles for the foreseeable future in place in Andrew Thomas and rookie Evan Neal. It is the depth that has them concerned.

Matt Gono and rookie Joshua Ezeudu are expected to serve as the primary backups. Devery Henderson is also in the mix. This week, the Giants signed veteran free agent Kamaal Seymour and placed Matt Peart on the PUP list.

St. Louis, an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018, has spent time with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers before playing in the new USFL this spring.

Kendall Lamm, 30, has played for the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans.

