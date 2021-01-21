Report: Giants wanted Dave DeGuglielmo back but agreement couldn’t be reached

The New York Giants are in the market for another new offensive line coach, but that’s not exactly an issue they wanted to tackle this offseason.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that the Giants would part ways with Dave DeGuglielmo mere months after he replaced Marc Colombo, who had been fired mid-season after verbally confronting head coach Joe Judge on multiple occasions.

The Giants had desired a DeGuglielmo return in 2021 and were actively negotiating a deal. However, an agreement could not be reached and the two sides ultimately went in their own direction.

Source says the Giants wanted DeGuglielmo back but the sides couldn't reach an agreement on a new deal. So DeGuglielmo is on the move again and the Giants are back in the market for an O-line coach https://t.co/AeHkaRfqPq — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) January 20, 2021

The need for a new offensive line coach creates a little instability at a position that can not afford it. Headed into the offseason, Judge & Co. were desperate to find some consistency and continuity across the board — a recent rarity in East Rutherford — but that has not happened.

Although offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was passed over for a head coaching job in Los Angeles and appears destined to return, at least one position on the offensive staff now needs a new face. Similarly, the Giants remain in the market for an outside linebacker coach after Bret Bielema abruptly left late in the season to take the Illinois head coaching job.

While two assistant coaching changes doesn’t seem like a steep hill to climb, the Giants are still in the process of establishing a new culture and building a new foundation. Each brick that needs replacing is one less added to the top of the stack.

