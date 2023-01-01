Report: Giants want Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley back long-term

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both enjoying career years. They are also both impending free agents.

General manager Joe Schoen has important decisions to make on each in the coming months and it would appear he’d like both Jones and Barkley to return.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants view both Jones and Barkley as long-term pieces, and their intent is to sign both to new contracts.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Giants want Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back for 2023, while the #Commanders are starting QB Carson Wentz today. pic.twitter.com/NeSXLrUZbe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2023

