Report: Giants make trade offer for Giancarlo Stanton

The Giants' sweepstakes for NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton took its next step as the team has reportedly made an offer to the Marlins...

The hot stove is heating up.

Giancarlo Stanton is the biggest name swirling in trade rumors and the Giants are reportedly pushing forward in their attempt to acquire the slugger. San Francisco's front office has proposed a trade to Miami for Stanton, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Sources: #SFGiants among teams making trade offers for #Marlins' Stanton. Story unlocked, free to all.... https://t.co/zI18FzPr25 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 17, 2017

Details of what the Giants offered have not been reported yet.

Stanton, who recently turned 28, is guaranteed $295 million over the next 10 seasons. His contract includes a full no-trade clause and an opt-out after 2020.

On Thursday, Stanton was named the National League MVP after hitting .281 with a league-leading 59 home runs and 132 RBI. The last MVP to be traded in the offseason after winning the award was Alex Rodriguez from the Rangers to the Yankees before the 2004 season.



