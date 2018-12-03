Report: Giants still intend to play Kyle Lauletta this season

Eli Manning remains the starting quarterback this week, but Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reiterated that it’s still the Giants’ intent to play rookie Kyle Lauletta at some point this season. Just not yet.

Lauletta moved a step closer to seeing the field Sunday when the Giants made him the No. 2 quarterback behind Manning. He dressed for the first time.

The Giants are sticking with Manning while still mathematically alive in the division. They trail the Cowboys (7-5) by three games with four games left and also are behind Washington (6-5) and Philadelphia (5-6), which play tonight.

The Giants, though, want to see what they have in their fourth-round draft pick before entering the offseason in search of Manning’s replacement.

Manning completed 19 of 35 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the upset of the Bears.