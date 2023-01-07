Report: Giants will start QB Davis Webb in Week 18 matchup vs. Eagles
QB Davis Webb is expected to start for #Giants vs. #Eagles, multiple sources tell me. Furthering @MikeGarafolo report of Webb being active, spurning Dolphins interest & playing Sunday.
Great (overdue) opportunity for the 2017 3rd round pick who has never thrown a pass.
— Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) January 7, 2023
The Giants are set to rest several key starters and their backup quarterback in the Week 18 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.