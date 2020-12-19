Report: Giants will sit Daniel Jones, start Colt McCoy vs. Browns

Dan Benton
The New York Giants wanted to wait until players conducted a Saturday walkthrough before they made a decision on second-year quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring), and that came on Saturday morning.

Despite being limited all week, the Giants have ultimately decided to sit Jones in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.

As recently as Friday. head coach Joe Judge was holding out hope Jones would be able to play.

“I’d like to have a much better idea. In a perfect world, I’d like to have a decision [Friday] if possible. [Saturday] will be a walkthrough for the team in the morning. I can’t say 100 percent that’s going to be the case. But I’d say I’m leaning towards possibly making a decision [Friday] if that’s possible,” Judge told reporters.

In Jones’ absence, Colt McCoy will draw the start against his former team, the Cleveland Browns.

On the plus side of things, tight end Evan Engram (calf) is expected to start against Cleveland.

Tight end Kaden Smith and offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler remain questionable.

