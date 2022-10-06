Report: Giants signing safety Landon Collins

The New York Giants held their weekly workouts on Monday and it produced a new signing in the form of an old face.

The team is signing free agency safety Landon Collins, whom they originally selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft, to their practice squad. He will likely to activated for Week 5.

Free agent S Landon Collins tells me he is signing with the #Giants and is heading to London now to be around his new team, per him. @tickercominc — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 6, 2022

#BreakingNews: A source tells me that Landon Collins will be signing with the @Giants soon.@TheGiantsWire *PS: not sure if this is out there yet#NFLTwitter — 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒕𝒓𝒂 𝑬𝒔𝒒. (@YourPotential4) October 3, 2022

Collins spent four years with the Giants, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl and one All-Pro nod, before being allowed to walk as a free agent in 2019. He promptly signed with the Washington Commanders and spent the previous three years there, although his time was riddled with injury.

In 2020, Collins suffered a torn Achilles tendon, causing him to miss nine games. He missed an additional four games in 2021 as the result of a foot injury, and was designated a post-June 1 release in March of this year.

In his even NFL seasons, Collins has appeared in 94 games (94 starts), recording 676 tackles (482 solo, 41 for a loss), 16 QB hits, 10.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 39 passes defensed, 11 interceptions and one touchdown.

Collins owns a 54.7 Pro Football Focus grade (82.5 against the run) in 2021. He earned a career-best grade of 82.4 in 2016 as a member of the last Giants playoff team.

Although he’s had some issues in coverage, Collins has never been “in the red” as a run defender or pass rushers. He’s also only ever been in the red (2020) as a tackler once.

With Xavier McKinney excelling in coverage, Collins provides a solid option for Wink Martindale in terms of blitzing and run defense.

