Report: Giants signing former Falcons OT Matt Gono

John Fennelly
·1 min read
The New York Giants are expected to overhaul their offensive line (again) this offseason and began the process on Wednesday by reportedly signing offensive tackle Matt Gono to a one-year deal.

Gono, 26 in May, was cut by the Atlanta Falcons in January, after missing the 2021 season with a neck injury. He was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley in 2018 and played in 21 games for Atlanta over two seasons (2019 and 2020), starting four.

Gono (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) was born in Liberia and played his high school ball at Cinnaminson in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The Giants do not have many offensive lineman under contract going into free agency. Only third-year players Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart have contracts for the 2022 season.

