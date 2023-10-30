Report: Giants signing CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

The New York Giants are signing free agent cornerback Stanley Thomas-Oliver, who spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, much of it on injured reserve and the practice squad.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson was the first to report the signing.

#Giants signing corner Stantley Thomas Oliver, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 30, 2023

Thomas-Oliver, a former wide receiver, was the 221st selection (7th round) in the 2020 NFL draft by the Panthers out of Florida International.

The 25-year-old Thomas-Oliver has appeared in 25 games for the Panthers with no starts. He was released by the Panthers off their practice squad in September.

In 25 career games, Thomas-Oliver has recorded 17 tackles (12 solo). Most of his snaps have come on special teams.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire