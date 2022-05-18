Report: Giants signing CB Maurice Canady

Following the release of James Bradberry, it was obvious the New York Giants needed to add depth at the cornerback position.

General manager Joe Schoen publicly recognized that and even implied the Giants would sign additional players prior to the start of training camp in July.

“We still have — defensively, I think is where we are going to have to add. Again, when we got here, where the roster was, we had to add a lot of pieces, and there’s only so many resources. So we did the best we could this weekend, and we’ll continue to do that in free agency,” Schoen told reporters after the 2022 NFL draft.

“Again, players might have gotten drafted over somebody else, so what that means is maybe next week there’s going to be some cuts and may be some veterans that are on the street because they drafted over players on their current roster. We don’t play until September. Our location in the claim order, the final cutdown will be important or as players are cut.”

On Wednesday, Schoen and the Giants did precisely what they said they were going to do.

Art Stapleton of USA TODAY reports that the Giants will sign veteran cornerback Maurice Canady.

#Giants are signing CB Maurice Canady, per source. Some secondary help in wake of James Bradberry departure.

Canady has experience playing the boundary in Wink Martindale's defense with Ravens. 6-1, 190. Good length. Was with Cowboys last year, also spent time with Jets in 2019.

The 27-year-old Canady was originally a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL draft. After four seasons of playing under Wink Martindale, Canady signed with the New York Jets in 2019. He went on to join the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the previous two seasons.

In 40 career games (four starts), Canady has recorded 86 tackles, (70 solo, three for a loss), three QB hits, six passes defensed and one interception. He recorded a 64.8 PFF grade in 2021, but appeared in just eight games due to concussion issues.

Canady was among a handful of players who worked out for the Giants on Tuesday.

