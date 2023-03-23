Report: Giants signing CB Amani Oruwariye

The New York Giants were active during the first wave of free agency and that trend has continued into the second wave of free agency.

Jordan Schultz of The Score reports that Big Blue has agreed to terms with cornerback Amani Oruwariye.

FA CB Amani Oruwariye is signing a one-year deal with the #Giants, sources tell @theScore. Oruwariye had 6 INTs in 2021 as well as 11 PBUs and 2 TFLs. Former #Lions’ corner finds a new home in New York. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2023

More to come…

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire