March Madness: Friday’s best NCAA Tournament first-round upset picks and predictions
Analyzing NCAA Tournament betting odds for Friday's first round, with predictions and picks for the 4 best underdog bets.
The Texans are hanging onto a member of their defensive backfield. According to multiple reports, defensive back Tavierre Thomas has agreed to a new deal in Houston. It’s a one-year contract worth $3 million. Thomas spent the last two seasons with the Texans after opening his NFL career with three seasons as a Brown. He [more]
Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. ranks seventh on PFT‘s list of top-100 free agents. He’s the highest player on the list who remains an unrestricted free agent more than 48 hours into free agency. In fact, only three of the top-27 free agents on PFT‘s list remain unrestricted free agents. Adam Schefter of ESPN [more]
Parris Campbell is headed to the Giants on a one-year deal, a source told IndyStar, creating another question on the rebuilding offense.
Future Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had plenty of things to say about his soon-to-be former team on Wednesday. Rodgers also had some things to say about his soon-to-be new team. On this point, Rodgers said he doesn’t care for the suggestion that the Jets hired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as a strategy for luring Rodgers [more]
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
Bobby Hurley has been great for the Sun Devils men's basketball team, but it's not enough to keep things going.
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
College basketball experts from all around the country gave us their picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Favorites, contenders, pretenders and those just along for the ride, we rank every team in the NCAA men's tournament from 1 to 64.
As free agency approaches, teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space. See who's looking for a new team here.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
At long last, the NCAA tournament will be in full swing starting early Thursday afternoon.
Desmond Bane was ejected from Wednesday's Memphis Grizzlies game against the Miami Heat after committing a flagrant foul against Kevin Love
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
Yes, Jalen Hurts' next contract will be expensive, but here's how the Eagles can still keep many of their best players.
The Sun Devils survived the First Four to continue into the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. ASU will play No. 6 TCU on Friday.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
Fairleigh Dickinson may be the most interesting team in the NCAA tournament and there's one thing Purdue fans won't like at all