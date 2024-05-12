Report: Giants to sign SMU defensive lineman Elijah Chatman

The New York Giants are reportedly signing SMU defensive lineman Elijah Chatman after he impressed at rookie minicamp this week.

#Giants signing former @SMUFB defensive lineman Elijah Chatman after a successful rookie minicamp, agent @OSMG_LLC to @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 12, 2024

Chatman went undrafted last month and has been searching for a team to catch on with.

From veteran Giants beat reporter Art Stapleton:

The 6-foot, 291-pounder made Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks” List after bench pressing 495 pounds this offseason with 42 reps at 225. His game is about motor, instincts and hands — exactly what typically excites DL coach Andre Patterson regarding tools to work with. Chatman was also invited to the Seahawks’ rookie camp this week, per Aaron Wilson.

The Giants are concentrating on the trenches this offseason, even though they didn’t use any of their six draft picks on either line.

