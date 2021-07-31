Report: Giants sign offensive lineman Joe Looney

The New York Giants have reportedly reached an agreement with former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Joe Looney.

The #Giants are signing former #Cowboys C/G Joe Looney, source says. A reunion with Jason Garrett a year after he almost signed with them. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2021

Lonney, 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, was a fourth-round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 and played three season for them before moving on to Tennessee for a season.

In 2016, Lonney signed with the Cowboys and played for four years under then-head coach Jason Garrett. The 30-year-old has played in 104 NFL games in his career, starting 42.

Last season, Looney started 12 games for Dallas at center.

The Giants have been actively looking for interior lineman with center experience this week after second-year guard Shane Lemieux suffered a knee injury and current center Nick Gates may have to shift back to guard if Lemieux is out for any length of time.

Looney can also play guard if needed and, as stated, is well-versed in Garrett’s offense.

