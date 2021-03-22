Report: Giants sign former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year deal

Report: Giants sign CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One year after signing James Bradberry to a lucrative multi-year contract, the New York Giants have made a splash at the cornerback position in free agency once again.

Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson's contract is worth a total of $39 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, with $26.5 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $13.5 million.

Sources: The #Giants are signing CB Adoree’ Jackson, formerly of the #Titans, adding to their free agent haul. It has been an all-out recruiting effort to get Jackson, with former teammate Logan Ryan flying in. Now, he’ll cancel his Philly visit and sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

More on Adoree Jackson’s deal with Giants, per sources:



Signing bonus: $13.5 million.

Total guaranteed: $26.5 million.

Year 1 total: $16 million.

Deal worth up to $44.5 million with incentives. https://t.co/UVMnUw1IRz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2021

The Giants striking a deal with Jackson should not come as much of a surprise, considering the cornerback was on a visit with the club on Monday.

On Sunday, Jackson's former Titans teammate and current Giants cornerback Logan Ryan tweeted a picture of himself eating dinner with the cornerback in New York City. Ryan reportedly played a big role in recruiting Jackson to the Giants.

Story continues

Out in the City & Look who I ran into... @AdoreeKnows 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/t8RxojsBOt — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 22, 2021

Jackson was reportedly supposed to visit the Philadelphia Eagles following his visit with the Giants, but that trip to Philly has now been canceled.

In his four-year NFL career, Jackson has played in 46 games and totaled 200 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Jackson also served as one of the Titans' primary returners.