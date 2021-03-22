Report: Giants sign former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year deal

Ethan Cadeaux
·2 min read
Report: Giants sign CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One year after signing James Bradberry to a lucrative multi-year contract, the New York Giants have made a splash at the cornerback position in free agency once again.

Former Tennessee Titans defensive back Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a three-year deal with the Giants, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Jackson's contract is worth a total of $39 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, with $26.5 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $13.5 million.

The Giants striking a deal with Jackson should not come as much of a surprise, considering the cornerback was on a visit with the club on Monday.

On Sunday, Jackson's former Titans teammate and current Giants cornerback Logan Ryan tweeted a picture of himself eating dinner with the cornerback in New York City. Ryan reportedly played a big role in recruiting Jackson to the Giants. 

Jackson was reportedly supposed to visit the Philadelphia Eagles following his visit with the Giants, but that trip to Philly has now been canceled.

In his four-year NFL career, Jackson has played in 46 games and totaled 200 tackles, six tackles for loss and two interceptions. Jackson also served as one of the Titans' primary returners. 

