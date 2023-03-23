Report: Giants to sign ex-Bills TE Tommy Sweeney

The New York Giants are reportedly adding to their tight ends room, with the team set to sign former Buffalo Bills tight end, Tommy Sweeney.

The news comes from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, who did not immediately reveal the length or financials of the deal.

Sweeney appeared in 24 games (four starts) over four years in Buffalo, totaling 18 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns in that span. He missed the entire 2020 campaign after being diagnosed with myocarditis.

More coming…

