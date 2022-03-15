Report: Giants to sign ex-Bills’ Jon Feliciano to one-year deal

Doug Rush
·1 min read
The New York Giants found a way to address the offensive line on the first day of legal tampering.

Not only did they sign Mark Glowinski from the Indianapolis Colts, they are bringing in an old friend from the Buffalo Bills, as Jon Feliciano is signing a one-year deal.

Feliciano is moving over from guard to center, which is where he played as a member of the Bills. Glowinski is likely going to be the Giants’ right guard.

Feliciano playing center leaves Nick Gates in a state of flux, as it’s uncertain if he returns to the Giants or not. He could be a salary cap casualty and cut.

Feliciano was initially a fourth-round pick of the then-Oakland Raiders back in 2015. He signed a two-year deal with the Bills back in March of 2019.

In March of 2021, Feliciano signed a three-year extension, but Buffalo decided to cut ties with him after three seasons with the team.

