Report: Giants sign edge rusher Tashawn Bower, waive two

The New York Giants have reportedly added a veteran edge rusher on the same day the rest of the team’s players report to training camp.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have signed edge rusher Tashawn Bower. The length and financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To make room on the roster for Bower, the Giants waived/injured disappointing outside linebacker Elerson Smith and waived defensive back Trenton Thompson.

A former undrafted free agent of the Minnesota Vikings out of LSU in 2017, Bower has been in the league for six seasons and has 26 games (three starts) under his belt. In that span, he’s tallied two sacks and has experience playing on both defense and special teams.

Bower spent the 2022 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in six contests (zero starts) and totaling one tackle but no sacks. Half of his 70 total snaps came on special teams.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass-rusher will now look to earn a roster spot with the Giants but figures to face an uphill climb in trying to do so.

