Report: Giants sign David Mayo to three-year deal

The Giants have signed linebacker David Mayo to a three-year contract, Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports.

Mayo, 26, signed a one-year, $805,000 contract with the Giants as a free agent last year.

He started 13 games for the Giants, making 82 tackles, two sacks and two pass breakups.

Mayo spent his first four seasons in Carolina.

For his career, Mayo has 144 tackles, two sacks and four pass breakups.

