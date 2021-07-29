Report: Giants to sign Alfred Morris, workout Sean Mannion

One day after visiting with their former wide receiver/special teamer, Cody Core, the New York Giants called in another familiar face for a look.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that veteran running back Alfred Morris will be in East Rutherford for a visit next week. At that point, he is expected to sign, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Morris, 32, was a sixth-round selection of the Washington Football Team in the 2012 NFL draft. He remained with the team for four seasons before spending two years with the Dallas Cowboys, one year with the San Francisco 49ers and splitting time between the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

In September of 2020, the Giants signed Morris to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster in November.

In 114 career games, Morris has gained 6,173 yards rushing and scored 35 touchdowns. His best season came as a rookie when he rushed for 1,613 yards and scored 13 touchdowns.

In addition to signing Morris, the Giants are also hosting quarterback Sean Mannion for a workout.

Mannion, 29, was a third-round pick of the Rams in 2015. He remained with Los Angeles through the 2018 season and then signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

In 17 career games (two starts), Mannion has completed 60.8% of his passes for 383 yards and three interceptions. He has a QB Rating of 57.5 and a starting record of 0-2.

List

2021 Giants training camp: 11 things to watch

