Report: Giants have 'shown interest in' trade for Reds center fielder

The Giants are rumored to have interest in yet another center fielder, this time from the NL Central.

As the MLB winter meetings underway, the San Francisco Giants find themselves in the midst of plenty of trade speculation. Their desire to upgrade in center field is no secret, and the team has been linked to plenty of outfield options.

The latest name on the rumor mill is Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, whom the Giants have "shown interest" in acquiring on the trade market, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Hamilton hit .244 in 139 games last season, the most he's played since 2014. He stole a career-high 59 bases in 2017, and has hit .313 in 48 at-bats at AT&T Park.

Morosi reported yesterday that the Giants are also interested in trading for Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.