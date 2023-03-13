Report: Giants showing interest in CB Tre Herndon

The New York Giants enter free agency with a plethora of needs including a dire need for depth at the cornerback position.

With several players potentially leaving via the open market, general manager Joe Schoen has no choice but to allocate some of the team’s resources to combat that. And early on, Josina Anderson reports that they’re eyeing former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon.

I'm told the following teams have shown preliminary interest in #Jaguars CB Tre Herndon: The #Falcons, #49ers and #Giants, per league source. I'm told Herndon is not returning to Jacksonville. We'll see how his market continues to unfold. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 13, 2023

The 27-year-old Herndon joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018 and has spent his entire early career with the team.

In 67 career games (30 starts), Herndon has recorded 197 tackles (155 solo, eight for a loss), three QB hits, 1.0 sacks, one forced fumble, 23 passes defended, and three interceptions.

Herndon earned a 55.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, including an ugly 39.7 run defense grade and a less-than-impressive 57.2 coverage grade.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire