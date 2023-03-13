Giants lose Nick Gates to Commanders
New York Giants offensive lineman and fan favorite, Nick Gates, is joining the Washington Commanders on a three-year deal.
After a convincing win vs. Great Britain on Saturday, Team USA fell 11-5 to Mexico on Sunday in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
Here's the latest Giants free agent and trade buzz during the 2023 NFL offseason...
7 objectives for the Eagles when the new league year starts in order to repeat their Super Bowl season.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
Jason Kelce announced on Monday that he's coming back for the 2023 NFL season. By Dave Zangaro
He’d never agree with this characterization, in part because Aaron Rodgers likely would never agree with anything I’d ever have to say. But with the NFL’s annual free-agency negotiating window open, this is not a subject for fair debate. Rodgers officially is holding the Packers and Jets hostage. He’s doing so because both teams won’t [more]
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Aaron Rodgers can, and will, do whatever he wants. But his failure to make a decision about his short-term future is about to become a problem. At 12:00 p.m. ET, free agency begins, as a practical matter. If Rodgers is going to the Jets, the Jets need to know that. If Rodgers is going to [more]
While Scottie Scheffler took home the top prize, there were a handful of players who earned more than $1 million this week.
One of the first moves of the NFL's legal tampering window saw Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards sign with his hometown team. By Reuben Frank
As news of the Rams-Dolphins trade broke, 49ers Twitter had a field day going in on Jalen Ramsey as he high-tailed it out of the NFC West.
Brock Purdy might not receive full clearance for another six months, but one Bay Area surgeon suggests that could be a positive for the 49ers quarterback.
Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
We asked Detroit Lions fans to voice their opinions, and now we bring you the results of our "one big move" poll in NFL free agency 2023.
With some top U.S. pitchers not taking part in the World Baseball Classic, the tournament could struggle to grow among U.S. baseball fans.
In connection with his Super Bowl-week suspensions by NFL Network and ESPN, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin has sued only Marriott. For now. NFL Network (and, in turn, the NFL) could have potential liability to Irvin. A recent court filing made by Marriott underscores the possibility. In a Friday motion aimed at preventing Irvin’s [more]
According to Rob Demovsky, both the Packers and Jets are in a holding pattern as Aaron Rodgers still hasn't told either team what he plans to do in 2023.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
The Bears have reportedly signed a top free agent linebacker.
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.