Report: Giants also shopping WR Darius Slayton

Toney isn’t the only Giants receiver on the trading block. The team has also been shopping fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton, according to a source.

In some ways, Slayton is a victim of his production in his first three seasons. As a 2019 fifth-round pick, Slayton received a proven performance escalator that bumped his 2022 salary from $920,000 to $2.5 million because he played over 35 percent of the Giants’ snaps in his first three seasons.

Paying Slayton $2.5 million is a luxury for the cap-strapped Giants. The challenge with a trade is other teams can get their own version of Slayton for much cheaper in the draft. Don’t be surprised if Slayton doesn’t make the final roster if the Giants aren’t able to find a trade partner and their cap situation remains tight.