Report: Giants also shopping WR Darius Slayton

John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
  • Darius Slayton
    Darius Slayton
The New York Giants are ‘open for business’ this offseason and no one is guaranteed a spot on the 2022 roster. General manager Joe Schoen did not draft some of the higher profile Giants on this roster and could be willing to move anyone at anytime.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports that the Giants are shopping wide receiver Darius Slayton in addition to cornerback James Bradberry and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney isn’t the only Giants receiver on the trading block. The team has also been shopping fourth-year receiver Darius Slayton, according to a source.

In some ways, Slayton is a victim of his production in his first three seasons. As a 2019 fifth-round pick, Slayton received a proven performance escalator that bumped his 2022 salary from $920,000 to $2.5 million because he played over 35 percent of the Giants’ snaps in his first three seasons.

Paying Slayton $2.5 million is a luxury for the cap-strapped Giants. The challenge with a trade is other teams can get their own version of Slayton for much cheaper in the draft. Don’t be surprised if Slayton doesn’t make the final roster if the Giants aren’t able to find a trade partner and their cap situation remains tight.

The Giants could move last year’s top pick, Kadarius Toney, after he was a no-show early in the team’s offseason program, but cooler heads have prevailed. In the end, it might be Slayton who goes.

Slayton has been a favorite target of Daniel Jones since their rookie season of 2019 but with a new offense and Jones under watch himself, the Giants probably don’t care about any synergy the two had.

