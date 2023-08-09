Report: Giants setting up visit with LB Anthony Barr

The New York Giants entered the offseason thin at linebacker and things only got worse following the loss of veteran Jarrad Davis.

While they did add the talented Bobby Okereke, their remaining depth is lacking. Currently, they are slated to rely on second-year linebackers Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers, who is returning from a torn ACL.

The names behind McFadden and Beavers inspire little confidence.

But there is a potential solution out there and the Giants apparently intend to explore it. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the team is working to schedule a visit with free agent linebacker Anthony Barr.

Free agent LB Anthony Barr told me he's currently targeting the #Giants for his next visit. The sides are working on scheduling a firm date. Additionally, Barr did pass his physical with the #Saints earlier, but added he'd like to visit more teams before making his decision. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 9, 2023

Added Context: Free agent LB Anthony Barr was with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021, the same exact window #Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson was in the Twin Cities serving as a D-Line coach, co-defensive coordinator and Assistant head coach. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 9, 2023

The 31-year-old Barr was a first-round pick (No. 9 overall) of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft. He spent the first eight seasons of his career in the Twin Cities before spending 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler, has appeared in 112 career games (108 starts) and recorded 553 tackles (370 solo, 41 for a loss), eight forced fumbles, 48 QB hits, 18.5 sacks, one safety, 32 passes defensed, five interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Following a workout and physical earlier this week, Barr was expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints but ultimately left without a deal. As Anderson notes, the veteran linebacker wants to explore his options and visit with other teams, including the Giants, where he could potentially earn a starting job.

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire