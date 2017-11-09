Report: Giants select new assistant hitting coach

Before adding making changes to their roster, the Giants offseason so far has been full of coaching changes after a troublesome 2017 season.

The Giants' final piece to their new coaching puzzle is complete. San Francisco is reportedly adding Rick Schu as assistant hitting coach to pair with Alonzo Powell.

Schu spent last season as the Nationals' hitting coach, a role he took over halfway through the 2013 season.

Washington put up some of the top offensive team numbers in all of baseball this past season. The Nationals ranked sixth in runs, fourth in hits, fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage, and 14th in home runs in 2017.

Schu has spent 20 seasons in a hitting coach capacity between the major and minor leagues. He also spent nine seasons in the majors where he ended his career as a .246 hitter with 41 home runs.

