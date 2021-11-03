Report: Giants’ Saquon Barkley tests positive for COVID-19

The New York Giants are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in East Rutherford.

It was revealed on Wednesday morning that running backs coach Burton Burns had tested positive on Tuesday along with 12 others, including players. However, those 12 were re-tested and the results came back negative.

That was the good news. The bad news was that there were several new positive tests on Wednesday, including running back Saquon Barkley.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Barkley, who is fully vaccinated, will need to test negative twice in a 24 hour span and show no symptoms of COVID-19 before he is eligible to return.

Because of his positive (rapid) test, Barkley was among those absent at practice on Wednesday. He is currently in isolation awaiting the results of a full test.

In addition to testing positive for COVID-19, Barkley has been dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He missed each of the team’s previous three games and was hopeful to return this Sunday again the Las Vegas Raiders.

More to come as this story develops…

