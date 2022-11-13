Report: Giants, Saquon Barkley ‘didn’t come close’ to new deal

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has not been shy about his feelings on running back Saquon Barkley. He wants him to remain in East Rutherford long-term.

“Saquon and I have a great relationship,” Schoen said earlier this month. “I’ve talked with him (and) told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.”

The Giants attempted to make that happen during the bye week but fell short. Well short, in fact.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Giants and Barkley didn’t even get close to agreement on a new deal and talks have now been tabled until the offseason.

The New York Giants and star running back Saquon Barkley will table any talks about a new contract until after this season, league sources told ESPN. Barkley and the Giants did not come close to hammering out a new deal during last week’s bye, according to sources.

The two sides did not want contract negotiations to cause a distraction for the remainder of the season.

If the Giants are unable to sign Barkley to a new deal, they could use the franchise tag on the star running back. So either way, expectations are that Barkley will remain with the team for at least one more season with eyes set on a long-term deal.

