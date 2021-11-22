Report: Giants’ Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker expected to play vs. Bucs

The New York Giants will welcome the return of running back Saquon Barkley on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley, who has missed the team’s last four game after suffering a sprained ankle in Week 5, will play barring any setbacks. The same can be said for running back Devontae Booker, who has been dealing with a hip injury.

Additionally, expectations are that left tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle) will be activated from injured reserve. Whether or not he suits up however, remains to be seen.

Finally, tight end Kaden Smith (knee) is not likely to play in Week 11.

Although he is expected to play, Barkley anticipates dealing with some general soreness when he takes the field.

“I would say just some soreness when you’re rehabbing and when you’re coming off of an injury, especially an injury where you had to be non-weight-bearing for a little bit. There definitely will be some soreness there, but that’s part of football, that’s part of the game that I love to play, and I just have to continue to listen to the trainers, listen to the coaches and trust my body,” Barkley told reporters earlier this week.

“I still believe I’m capable of the things that I’ve shown on the field before, so when I’m able to make those plays, when those plays come to me, make those plays and don’t force anything and take it one day at a time. That’s really the only thing I can do. Those are my expectations.”

The Giants can only hope a healthy Barkley is enough to spark their sputtering offense.

