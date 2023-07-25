Giants, Saquon Barkley agree to terms on one-year deal

The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who notes the deal is for $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus. The amount comes in slightly higher than the $10.091 million franchise tag he was set to play on.

And, of course, this means Barkley will now report to training camp after it was unclear if he would do so while the two sides were previously at a standoff.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo notes that there is no provision in the contract that prevents the Giants from tagging Barkley again next offseason, so that remains an option for 2024.

MMQB’s Albert Breer adds that the deal includes $910,000 in incentives, the exact difference between the amount in the new deal and the franchise tag.

This is obviously massive news for the Giants, as Barkley’s contract situation was set to be a distraction otherwise. Now, both sides can put this behind them and fully turn their attention to training camp and the 2023 season.

It also gives the Giants more time to figure things out with their star running back for the long haul, although there remains a good chance Barkley will simply get tagged again next year.

