Report: Giants, rookie QB Daniel Jones reach agreement just in time for training camp

With training camp looming, the New York Giants have reached an agreement with first-round quarterback Daniel Jones on a rookie contract, NFL Network reports.

Jones will receive the entirety of his signing bonus in the first year of his contract, according to the report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jones participated in the team’s organized team activities earlier this summer, but had yet to reach a deal. He was the last Giants rookie without a deal until Monday’s agreement that arrived on the day that rookies were slated to report to training camp.

Daniel Jones reportedly has a deal with the Giants on the eve of training camp. (Reuters)

Jones slated to take field Tuesday

Rookies and select veterans are scheduled to take the field for the first time on Tuesday before the rest of the team reports on Wednesday.

With the primary terms of rookie contracts dictated by a collectively-bargained scale, there’s little room for negotiating rookie deals. It’s not clear what held up the two sides reaching an agreement until Monday.

Terms of the signing bonus payment schedule were likely part of the negotiations.

Terms of the deal were not reported, but Jones was projected to sign a four-year, $25.7 million deal with a $16.6 million signing bonus, per the rookie wage scale. The Giants will hold a fifth-year option.

Manning expected to be Week 1 starter

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 pick in April’s draft to the surprise of most with the former Duke quarterback not slated as a top-10 prospect on draft boards.

NFL Networks’ Mike Garofalo reports that “Eli Manning is the expected starter” in New York in Week 1 and that there’s “not really an open quarterback competition.”

Remaining unsigned first-round rookies

Story continues

With Jones reaching an agreement, three first-round rookies remain unsigned. DE Nick Bosa (No. 2 pick, San Francisco 49ers), DT Quinnen Williams (No. 3 pick, New York Jets) and DE Brian Burns (No. 16 pick, Carolina Panthers) all remain without deals.

Jones, Burns, Bosa and No. 5 pick Devin White, who agreed to his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend, are all represented by CAA, which has a reputation for driving hard bargains for rookies over offset language and signing bonus terms.

Williams is represented by Young Money APAA Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: