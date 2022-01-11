Report: Giants request permission to interview Adrian Wilson

The Giants have requested permission from the Cardinals to interview Adrian Wilson for their vacant General Manager position, Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports.

Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals and now serves as the team’s vice president of pro personnel.

He began working as a scout for the Cardinals in 2015, the year after his playing career ended, and became director of pro scouting in 2019. He earned another promotion to his current title in 2021.

Dave Gettleman announced his retirement as G.M. of the Giants on Monday.

The Giants also have requested permission to speak with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. The Giants also are expected to interview their assistant G.M., Kevin Abrams.

