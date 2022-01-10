Report: Giants request interviews with Ryan Cowden, Monti Ossenfort

A pair of Titans executives have landed on the list of potential General Managers for the Giants.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants have requested interviews with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. They join Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen, Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, and Giants assistant G.M. Kevin Abrams as identified candidates to take over after Dave Gettleman’s retirement on Monday.

Cowden has spent the last six seasons with the Titans and worked for the Panthers for 16 years before moving to the Tennessee front office. Schoen also worked for the Panthers earlier in his career.

Ossenfort was a candidate for the Panthers G.M. opening last year. He also worked in the Patriots personnel department when Giants head coach Joe Judge was the team’s special teams coordinator.

