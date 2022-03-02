Report: Giants release RB Devontae Booker

John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • New York Giants
    New York Giants
    
  • Devontae Booker
    Devontae Booker
    American football player

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a tall task this offseason when it comes to creating available cap space.

Schoen said on Tuesday that he would be making roster moves “sooner rather than later” and he has kept his word.

On Wednesday, Schoen released running back Devontae Booker, which will save the team over $2.125 million in cap space. It will also leave them with $ million in dead cap space.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in a cost-cutting move.

Booker was signed to a two-year, signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal last March by the Giants. He played in 16 games last season, rushing for 593 yards on 145 attempts with two touchdowns. Booker also caught 40 passes for 268 yards and another score.

