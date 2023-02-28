Report: Giants to release Kenny Golladay on first day of league year

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay‘s time with the Giants is reportedly coming to an end.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants will cut Golladay when the new league year begins on March 15. That release would end a disastrous tenure with the NFC East team for their one-time free agent prize.

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal in 2021 in one of the final and worst decisions made by former General Manager Dave Gettleman. Golladay caught 37 passes for 521 yards and no touchdowns in his first year with the team and then spent most of the 2022 season watching players plucked off the scrap heap play in front of him at wide receiver.

Releasing Golladay will clear $6.7 million in cap space while leaving $14.7 million in dead money on the cap.

